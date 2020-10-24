Conning Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Conning Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,191,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $5,235,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,989,000.

Shares of UTF opened at $23.28 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

