Conning Inc. Has $24.90 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,091 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $24,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Regis Management CO LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.0% during the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 630,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,141,000 after buying an additional 327,546 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 23,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 194,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.