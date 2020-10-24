Conning Inc. Has $252,000 Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,327,000 after buying an additional 12,889,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 254.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,139 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,216,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Amcor by 2,167.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,837,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amcor by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after buying an additional 2,456,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.97 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

