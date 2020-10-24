Conning Inc. Has $26.60 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

