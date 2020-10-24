Conning Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,636 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 203,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 42,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 79,698 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

