Conning Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,445 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,361,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,813,000 after acquiring an additional 238,302 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.