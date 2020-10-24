Conning Inc. Has $34.63 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,363 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned about 0.26% of Nucor worth $34,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

