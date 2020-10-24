Conning Inc. Has $36.12 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $36,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in 3M by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,483 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in 3M by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

NYSE:MMM opened at $169.80 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

