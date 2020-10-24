Conning Inc. Has $38.93 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,791 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 95,696 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.14% of Best Buy worth $38,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,561,075,000 after buying an additional 1,662,640 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 636,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $276,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,028 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,679,361 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,317,000 after purchasing an additional 827,499 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $118.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $123.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $7,337,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,261,835.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

