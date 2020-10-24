Conning Inc. Has $41.01 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 648,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 120,132 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $41,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of -253.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

