Conning Inc. Has $44.30 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,687 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $44,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cummins by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,508,000 after buying an additional 745,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after acquiring an additional 615,357 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,984,000 after purchasing an additional 482,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $226.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.07 and a 200-day moving average of $184.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $227.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $202.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $192.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.95.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

