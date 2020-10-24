Conning Inc. Has $44.82 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149,025 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $44,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

NYSE UPS opened at $171.90 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

