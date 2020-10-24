Conning Inc. Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Conning Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,157 shares of company stock valued at $336,782 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

