Conning Inc. Has $45.32 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,901 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,190,000 after purchasing an additional 251,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $149.96 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.44 and a 200-day moving average of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,240 shares of company stock worth $24,454,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

