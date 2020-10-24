Conning Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

NYSE PFG opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $57.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

