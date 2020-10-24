Conning Inc. Has $9.50 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 90,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $317.65 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.02.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

