Conning Inc. Increases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Conning Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,386. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.43.

Shares of MSI opened at $174.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.