Conning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $1,047,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $429.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $431.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.40.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.