Conning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark makes up 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Kimberly Clark worth $41,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.