Conning Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Conning Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

LMT stock opened at $374.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

