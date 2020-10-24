Conning Inc. Invests $227,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 19,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 731,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 727,929 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 176.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,636,000 after acquiring an additional 596,250 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $24,266,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,841,000 after acquiring an additional 354,020 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,095,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL opened at $91.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.94. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.14. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

In related news, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,872,865.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $515,641.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,941.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,008 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

