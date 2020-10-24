Conning Inc. Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Conning Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Conning Inc. owned 2.14% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $30.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

