Conning Inc. Makes New Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,495,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,390,000 after buying an additional 64,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,121 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $64,200,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 160,462.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 642,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,998,000 after purchasing an additional 641,850 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,259,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $124.45 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

