Conning Inc. Purchases 139,325 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4,277.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,325 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $42,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD opened at $294.00 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.00 and a 200-day moving average of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

