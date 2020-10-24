Conning Inc. Purchases 28 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MarketAxess by 51.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $558.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.53. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $572.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.88.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at $438,715,372.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.