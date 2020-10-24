Conning Inc. Purchases 718,650 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Conning Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3,211.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 741,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718,650 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $42,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,515,000 after purchasing an additional 744,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,753,000 after acquiring an additional 826,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,942,000 after acquiring an additional 774,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,122,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,876,000 after purchasing an additional 127,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

