Conning Inc. Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 44.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.74. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $138.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.37.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

