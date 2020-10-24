Conning Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $346.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

