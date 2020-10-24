Conning Inc. Sells 146,109 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 146,109 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after purchasing an additional 346,856 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $4,149,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,391,000 after purchasing an additional 760,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,242,063 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $84,025,000 after buying an additional 116,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $132.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.