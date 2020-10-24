Conning Inc. Sells 146,109 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 146,109 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,500 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,983,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $132.42. The company has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

