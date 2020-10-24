Conning Inc. Sells 17,724 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,724 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

