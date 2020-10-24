Conning Inc. Sells 19,589 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,589 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Hershey worth $40,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after buying an additional 834,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,601,000 after purchasing an additional 686,698 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after purchasing an additional 677,623 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 509,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,058,000 after purchasing an additional 347,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 353.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,069,000 after buying an additional 343,084 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY stock opened at $146.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

