Conning Inc. Sells 21,675 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,675 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Eaton by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 78,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 491,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,177,000 after buying an additional 100,785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,664,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Eaton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Eaton by 39.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 990,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,932,000 after acquiring an additional 281,686 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.12.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.06. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $111.65.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

