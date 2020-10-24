Conning Inc. Sells 22,915 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $42,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.69.

NYSE ITW opened at $206.70 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $208.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

