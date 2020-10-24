Conning Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLX opened at $211.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.63 and its 200 day moving average is $212.06. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.31 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

