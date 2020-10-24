Conning Inc. Sells 902 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $42,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after buying an additional 3,714,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,325 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after purchasing an additional 577,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.42.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $637.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $666.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $580.48 and a 200 day moving average of $548.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

