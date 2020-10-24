Conning Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $942,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE:GPC opened at $98.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -73.17, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average is $87.87. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

