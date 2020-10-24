Conning Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Conning Inc. bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,084,000 after buying an additional 5,038,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after acquiring an additional 116,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ventas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,631,000 after acquiring an additional 635,108 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,609,000 after purchasing an additional 322,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ventas by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,964,000 after purchasing an additional 409,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

