Conning Inc. Trims Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 995,726 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 10.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 25,087 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 3.4% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

NYSE:IP opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

