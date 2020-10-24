Conning Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,575,000 after buying an additional 939,971 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 313.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after buying an additional 721,106 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,464,000 after buying an additional 630,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,776,000 after buying an additional 540,617 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR opened at $61.26 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.