Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s (CTTAF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

CTTAF stock opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $145.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

