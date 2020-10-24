Contrasting New Gold (NGD) and Its Peers

New Gold (NYSE: NGD) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare New Gold to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares New Gold and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $630.60 million -$73.50 million -27.50 New Gold Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -14.67

New Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than New Gold. New Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold -17.00% -5.94% -2.30% New Gold Competitors -68.56% 1.00% -0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for New Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 1 1 0 0 1.50 New Gold Competitors 649 1857 1950 105 2.33

New Gold currently has a consensus price target of $1.88, suggesting a potential downside of 14.77%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 33.59%. Given New Gold’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

New Gold has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold’s peers have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Gold peers beat New Gold on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds 100% interests in the Blackwater gold-silver project located in British Columbia, Canada; and operates the Cerro San Pedro gold-silver mine in Mexico. New Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

