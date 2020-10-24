Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $70.14 and last traded at $70.14, with a volume of 23834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.29.

The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. Corelogic’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corelogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 1,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Corelogic by 16.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the third quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Corelogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85.

About Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

