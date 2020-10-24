Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands also posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

CNR opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.20. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 869.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

