Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Corporacion America Airports from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $347.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Corporacion America Airports has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.80 million. Corporacion America Airports had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corporacion America Airports will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 1,871.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

