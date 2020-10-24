Cortland Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Cortland Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 60.7% over the last three years.

Get Cortland Bancorp alerts:

Cortland Bancorp stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cortland Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cortland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.