Cortland Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

Cortland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 60.7% over the last three years.

Shares of CLDB opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.45. Cortland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

