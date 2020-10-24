Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

CMRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Costamare from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Costamare from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Costamare has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.49 million, a P/E ratio of -690.31 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $111.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Costamare will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Costamare by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

