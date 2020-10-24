Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, August 14th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.25.

APTX stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $146.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 1,271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 190,878 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

