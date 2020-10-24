Craig Hallum Cuts Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $195.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.83.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LGND stock opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.